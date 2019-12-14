If you are looking for a terrific jazz record then you need to check out Tom Cottone’s new release entitled Passage which features Cottone on drums, Steve Jankowski (trumpet), Asen Doykin (piano), and Steve Warner (bass). Cottone, a New Jersey resident and masterful drummer, was schooled at the Berklee College of Music and Drummers Collective and he has toured the United States and Europe extensively. Jersey residents will also recognize Tom as the drummer with Brian Kirk and the Jirks in addition to many other projects.

Cottone has also performed with The Churchills who aside from touring the United States have had their material featured on various television shows such as The Sopranos, Scrubs, and, ER, to name a few. Cottone has also appeared on various television shows including the Jon Stewart Show, FXs Morning Show, News 12s Jerseys Talking, City Sessions, Homegrown Music and, MTV, along with recording and/or performing with Randy Brecker, Mark Egan, Roy Hargrove, Ada Rovatti, Jon Herington, Ritchie Cannata, Jeff Levine, Glenn McClelann, Gary Mazzaroppi, and, Herb Pomeroy.

Therefore, when checking out Passage there should be no surprise that the arrangements and performances on this record are superb. Passage was recorded and mixed at Jankland Recording and the end product is absolutely terrific.

Passage contains 9 tracks and Cottone wastes no time in getting the party started with some interesting rhythms on Solar and although the entirety of the album is great Caravan and Pent Up House are real standouts. All in all, this record keeps the listener engaged, offers superb musicianship and production, and, it perpetuates the beauty and intricacy of the art of jazz. Fans will not be disappointed. Nice work Mr. Cottone.

Ken “K Bo” Biedzynski, Editor

