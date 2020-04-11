Folks, TASCAM has done it again. They have released the new Model 12 which is a compact all-in-one integrated mixer designed for music and multimedia creators, songwriters and performers. The Model 12 features TASCAM’s critically acclaimed multi-track recorder, a USB audio/MIDI interface, DAW control functions, and, unique podcasting capability including mix-minus and smartphone inputs. The Model 12 can support virtually any creative process, production, or workflow from start to finish. In fact, check out this promotional video from TASCAM.

There is no doubt that when the quality and versatility of TASCAM products intersect like with the Model 12, that creators are given a significant tool with which to capture and record their content and creations.

The Model 12’s intuitive internal 12-track recorder records WAV files of up to 24-bit/48 kHz audio quality directly to an SD card, with 10-track playback. With a supporting metronome, punch-in/out, and overdubbing functions, the internal recorder also allows WAV files to be imported directly into a DAW for further editing or production. Furthermore, the Model 12 packs 8 XLR mic inputs (with +48V support), 10 TRS line inputs, a 3.5mm (1/8″) TRRS input (for Smartphone) and Bluetooth 5.0 input to handle any small format recording or live production environment.

Here’s a summary of the fantastic features that come with the Model 12:

10 inputs (8 Monaural XLR mic inputs [+48V support])/10 TRS line inputs) and Bluetooth® 5.0 input, 3.5mm (1/8″) TRRS input (for Smartphone)

TASCAM Ultra-HDDA Mic Pre-amp technology (CH 1 thru 6)

1-knob compressor and 3 band EQ installed on all input modules

Equipped with 60mm faders

Selectable PFL/AFL modes and the in-place solo (SIP)

Stereo output to MAIN L-R and SUB L-R, monaural send to AUX1 and AUX2

Dual headphone output with individual volume and source selection

TASCAM FX equipped

Recording function with punch in/out support allows direct SD card 12 track recording / 10 track playback

12 in / 10 out USB audio interface function (USB Type-C connector)

Built-in metronome function

Bluetooth® 5.0 input with AAC and SBC codec support

Equipped with MIDI IN/OUT connectors, USB-MIDI interface function, and MTC output/MIDI clock output with SPP support

Supports simple DAW control (HUI/MCU protocol emulation)

Click output with TAP TEMPO support

Dual footswitch (TRS connector) function allows assignment of transport, FX, etc.

Smartphone input with mix-minus function

To tap and develop your true creative qualities, we highly recommend that you check out the Model 12 from TASCAM.

Ken “K Bo” Biedzynski, Editor

