A new group seeking to reach an international audience is making waves. The Symmetry Company, a New Jersey based organization with international goals in mind, has just dropped their first song and video and it is entitled “It’s All Symmetry.” But there’s more to the movement than just a song says co-founder Paul Anthony.

“I am totally thrilled with this opening track and I have to thank wally reyes (Chicago) for his magnificent performance but i want to stress that this is a movement and it’s not about one song or performance. we are looking to make change and positively affect and reach all kinds of people.”

Anthony promises much more to come and based on the new song and video it looks like the movement is of to a great start. Check out “It’s All Symmetry” below.



For more information on The Symmetry Company please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/itsallsymmetry

https://www.instagram.com/itsallsymmetry/

