Commonly known as the “jazz encyclopedia,” New York native Kenny Washington is a one of a kind; teacher, performer, historian, you name it. Mr. Washington is revered in most circles as a master of his craft and besides being an amazing performer, Kenny is also very giving of his time and advice, an attribute that we here at Beato’s Blog think would benefit so many young players. Having said that, our own K Bo (on behalf of Canopus Drums) recently had the opportunity to sit down with this jazz legend to find out what Kenny has been up to and what’s on his mind. Mr. Washington’s thoughts are intriguing and compelling, to say the least.

Check it out:

To check out Mr. Washington in action, please check out this video from Canopus Drums, which Kenny has played for some time.

