David Demeter–the owner and operator of the Drum Lab in Laguna Hills, California (DLLH)–is pleased to announce some upcoming Master Classes that drummers worldwide will want to know about.

DLLH opened in 2002 and it has been a staple of the drumming and music educational community since then. DLLH survived the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic and now it is returning to its pre-pandemic form of consistent excellence. In fact, with these newly announced Master Classes, DLLH appears to be strengthening like a hurricane.

On June 22 DLLH hosted its first of 3 Master Classes which featured Gary Ferguson whose resume includes a decade of teaching at the prolific Los Angeles College Of Music which was founded, in part, by such drumming icons as the late Joe Porcaro and Ralph Humphrey. Ferguson, well known to many players, has performed with the likes of Gary Moore, Steve Lukather, Larry Carlton, The New Radicals, and Eddie Money. Ferguson’s session focused on snare drum and drum set techniques and it also included an extended Q & A with the audience.

John Ferraro

The second upcoming Master Class will feature fan favorite John Ferraro and it is set for July 13 at the DLLH (7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.–tickets are $70.00). Ferraro, a seasoned and versatile veteran who can play a wide range of styles, has performed with the legendary Burt Bacharach, Eddie Van Halen, Boz Scaggs, Linda Ronstadt, Dick Van Dyke, Steve Morse and Rod Stewart in addition to many more. John Ferraro’s class will focus on recording techniques and related issues and it will also address such important–and often asked questions–like what should, and shouldn’t, be played on a particular recording? Similarly, Ferraro will give much sought after advice about what artists and producers are looking for in a drum track. Session players and anyone performing or involved with recording will not want to miss this class.

Gregg Bissonette

Rounding out the third and final Master Class on July 23 is none other than the marquee player and master recording artist himself, Gregg Bissonette. Bissonette is no stranger to readers of Beato’s Blog and he is well known for his long running stint in Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, as well as performing and/or recording with the likes of David Lee Roth, Joe Satriani, Robin Zander, Gary Hoey, Enrique Iglesias, Andy Summers, Santana, Duran Duran and many more. (Bissonette’s class will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and tickets are $100.00). Bissonette will address and explore various musical concepts including techniques and thoughts on how to stay creative and how to continually evolve your playing and performance as a drummer.

At the DLLH, all ages are welcome.

Demeter himself has a long history and affinity for drum clinics like the ones being hosted by the DLLH. Says Demeter,

“Growing up in Westwood California, I attended master classes and clinics at UCLA, some music stores, Northridge University, Musicians local 47, Pro Drum and Dick Grove Music school. At Dick Grove there was one summer with Louie Bellson, John Geurin, Paul Humphrey, Alan Dawson, and Jeff Porcaro. I saw a young Chad Wackerman on a huge set of blond Slingerlands at like 16 years old and he was playing like Billy Cobham. My point is that I fell in love with the format and I started doing small master classes with John Ferarro and Walfredo Reyes Jr. and then Gregg Bissonette, Ray Luzier and many others. The Drum Lab students and the drum community love it too and so, I am thrilled to bring these three master classes to our students and anyone who is interested in attending them. All are welcome.”

We certainly applaud David Demeter for his hard work and urge any drummer of any age and any genre to attend the upcoming two Master Classes at the DLLH. Again, John Ferraro will be presenting on July 13 and Gregg Bissonette will be presenting on July 23. These classes are poised to give drummers of all kind an up close and personal look into the techniques and thoughts of these masters of their drumming craft. For more information please visit DLLH’s website at www.thedrumlab.com. Rock on Mr. Demeter!

