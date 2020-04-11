Despite a nationwide slow down during the COVID-19 crisis, Hudson Music, a leader in education, instruction, and informative dissemination for drummers, has just announced the release of some classic drum study books in a digital format.

When reached for comment Hudson Music’s owner, Rob Wallis, told us that he’s elated to be able to offer these publications in a digital format. Hudson has consistently shown no signs of slowing down in terms of providing a diverse array of products to their clients and this latest effort proves that. Kudos to Hudson for continuing to make moves no matter what the circumstances are.

For more information, please visit Hudson Music’s website here.

Ken “K Bo” Biedzynski, Editor

