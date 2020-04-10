Industry leader D’Addario has just shown why they are indeed a leader with their announcement about the production of face shields and as everyone now knows, face shields are critical in the fight against COVID-19. D’Addario CEO John D’Addario, III, had this to say:

“Even before our factories were closed, D’Addario immediately began devising a way to use its resources to support the global response to COVID-19. Our team of engineers quickly learned how to fabricate protective face shields using the clear film from Evans G2 drumheads. In only three days, we developed the first prototype. Using our FDA approved Dynatomy brand, we will be mass-producing the Dynatomy Face Shield in the Evans drumhead facility, which the NYSEDC approved to stay open. “We called this Project Excelsior after the New York State motto, which means ‘Ever Upward’ because it captured the extraordinary determination and can-do spirit of our small team of engineers and product designers. It also typifies our music company’s current credo during the COVID-19 crisis: #wewillplayon.”

Jim D’Addario, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer, added this:

“The goal is to be in production by April 27th, producing up to 100,000 face shields per week. In many ways, the Dynatomy Face Shield is transforming D’Addario from a music accessories company into a medical necessities company.

“It’s our intention to manufacture these shields as long as they’re needed in New York or anywhere around the globe. We’ve watched the incredible efforts of our healthcare and essential services workers all across the world with great admiration. While we cannot match the immeasurable efforts of these selfless heroes, we feel an immense responsibility to do our part in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.”

Way to go D’Addario; the title of industry leader fits you well just as we are sure these precious shields will fit the faces of our first responders.

Ken “K Bo” Biedzynski, Editor

